buring the chaotic search for a new leader of the US House of Representatives, the Republicans have now nominated the right-wing hardliner Jim Jordan. The ally of former US President Donald Trump prevailed against his rival Austin Scott in an internal vote by the Republican faction on Friday, party representatives announced. However, it is unclear whether the 59-year-old will achieve the necessary majority in the plenary session of the Congress Chamber.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was defeated by Majority Leader Steve Scalise in a group vote for the nomination on Wednesday. But Scalise threw in the towel on Thursday evening after it became clear that he would not achieve the 217 votes necessary in the plenary session for election to the top of the Congressional chamber. Although the Republicans have 221 representatives, dozens of them did not want to support Scalise.

Reservations against aggressive political style

Jordan therefore ran again on Friday and prevailed against the little-known MP Scott in a vote behind closed doors, according to US media with a majority of 124 votes to 81. The representative from the state of Ohio wants to succeed his party colleague Kevin McCarthy, who was overthrown last week as the first chairman of the House of Representatives in US history in the wake of a revolt by right-wing hardliners in his own party.

However, there are many reservations among moderate Republicans about Jordan, who is known for his aggressive political style. He is a red rag to President Joe Biden’s Democrats, who currently have 212 representatives.

Without a leader in Congress, no military aid

The dispute among the Republicans has far-reaching consequences: without a chairman, the House of Representatives is largely paralyzed. This means, among other things, that Congress cannot decide on any further military aid for Israel, which is attacked by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, or Ukraine, which is attacked by Russia. The USA is also threatened with a so-called shutdown in mid-November without a budget solution.







Jordan is also considered a hardliner when it comes to budget policy, pushing for spending cuts and tax cuts. The representative, who has been in the House of Representatives since 2007, was on the right-wing fringe of the Republicans for a long time. Over the years, however, he increasingly became a central figure in the party, which had moved to the right.

Jordan is one of the drivers of impeachment proceedings against President Biden over allegations of being involved in controversial foreign dealings by his son Hunter Biden. The former wrestler, who likes to appear without a jacket, has also been an ardent supporter and defender of Donald Trump for years. He is one of the founders of the influential right-wing parliamentary group Freedom Caucus and is a welcome guest of right-wing media such as the news channel Fox News.

Years ago, Jordan found himself in trouble as a result of an abuse scandal at Ohio State University. As the assistant coach of the wrestling team at the time, he is said to have known about sexual abuse by the team doctor. Jordan has denied the allegations.