Trump says Harris will destroy the US if she wins the election

Former US President Donald Trump predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris would destroy the country if she wins the presidential election, reports TASS.

“Look at her ideas. If she wins, she will open the borders again and destroy the country,” the former White House incumbent said.

In addition, he expressed a desire to hold the next debate on the Fox News channel, rather than on the ABC television network, accusing the latter of bias.

Earlier, former US Justice Department prosecutor Ronald Sievert called Harris an unreliable candidate for the post of head of state. According to him, she follows political trends.

Harris leads Trump with 44 percent support compared with 42 percent for her opponent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.