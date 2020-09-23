White House press secretary Kaylee McEnani read during the briefing a quote from Donald Trump, who allowed the use of a coronavirus vaccine produced in another country in the United States. Writes about it TASS…

“I just want there to be a vaccine that works, and I don’t care if another country makes it. I’ll take my hat off to them, ”Trump said.

McEnani stressed that the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with scientists from the University of Oxford (UK) now has great hopes and expressed confidence that the United States will be able to create an effective vaccine.

According to her, Trump is ready to be vaccinated “first or last”, depending on what is best for the Americans.

On September 9, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced the suspension of the third phase of trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States due to a side effect in one of the volunteers. On September 12, clinical trials of the drug were resumed. The government has allocated $ 1.2 billion to the production of this vaccine. In total, the White House has invested about $ 12 billion in vaccine development.

Last week, it was reported that COVID-19 daily mortality is on the rise in the United States. Trump then said that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready in three or four weeks.

The first registered vaccine was produced in Russia.