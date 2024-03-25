A New York appeals court on Monday allowed former American President Donald Trump to pay much lower bail than originally set in a civil fraud case.

The former president of the United States must now post bail of US$175 million (R$871 million) within ten days, pending the outcome of an appeal against his US$454 million (R$2.2 billion) sentence. .

This is good news for the former president, who, along with some of his children and his company, was fined after judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that he and the other defendants fraudulently inflated the value of their assets, violating a New York anti-fraud statute.

For weeks, Donald Trump has been trying to avoid paying that money and, as the Republican presidential candidate's lawyers pointed out last week, he has been unable to raise enough to pay bail.

Additionally, Trump asked an appeals court panel to stay the sentence while he continues to challenge it, but the court has not yet ruled. This Monday, once again, the Republican stated that this is all a witch hunt by the Democrats.

“I did nothing wrong and New York should never be in a situation like this again. Businesses are fleeing (the city), violent crime is flourishing and it is very important that this is resolved in its entirety as quickly as possible.” , he told reporters on Monday.

The new decision avoids, for now, the possibility of New York Attorney General Letitia James trying to confiscate the former president's property to execute the sentence against him, something that would have a high symbolic value.

“Donald Trump still faces responsibility for his staggering fraud. The court has already concluded that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family and his organization. The $464 million judgment – plus interest – against him and the other defendants stands,” James said in a statement.

The former president's net worth was estimated at US$3 billion (R$14.9 billion), but much of it is invested in real estate.

This Monday (25), Trump went to New York to participate in another hearing in a separate trial of 34 crimes related to irregular payments to a porn actress in 2016, a trial that was initially scheduled for March 25, but was postponed. for April 15th.

Earlier this month, Trump posted bail of nearly US$92 million (R$463 million) to appeal the US$83.3 million (R$414 million) in damages that a jury ordered him to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll in a separate case about “defamation” in denying her allegations of sexual assault.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) faces four lawsuits in the American courts, as he prepares to try to run for a second presidential term in 2024 against the current president, Joe Biden. (With EFE Agency)