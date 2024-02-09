Trump admitted that Biden would unleash a third world war before the end of his presidential term

American leader Joe Biden may manage to start a third world war before the end of his presidential term. This was stated by former US President Donald Trump, writes TASS.

He noted that Biden has 10 months left to rule. “In 10 months you can manage to harm our country, including a third world war. Considering how events are developing, we will end up in World War III,” the politician admitted.

Trump added that Biden cannot speak two sentences coherently, but is responsible for negotiations with Russia, China and North Korea. “I’m sure we have never been in such a dangerous situation,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Trump said that the world had never been so close to the start of the third world war. According to Trump, the United States under President Joe Biden has become a weak and ineffective state. The opinions of Americans are not taken into account, he added.