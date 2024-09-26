Home page policy

Marcus Gable

Donald Trump has been good at insulting his opponents for years. That doesn’t seem to be the case in this election campaign.

Washington – Before the final spurt, it hardly seems possible to make a serious prediction as to who will have the better outcome in the US election in just over a month. The race between is too close Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It will be just as exciting to see what the Republicans will do in the coming weeks to maneuver themselves onto the road to victory.

The ex-head of state can certainly not be trusted to do everything in this regard, but he can do far more than other politicians. Even some of his supporters are now said to be increasingly concerned that Trump has strayed from the right path in his bid to get back into the White House before the US election.

Trump in the election campaign: Allies see mistakes in the Republicans – “It could be better”

The US portal Politico writes that more than a dozen of Trump’s allies have emphasized in conversations that he is at a crossroads. Either he continues to make misstep after misstep or he returns to the calculated approach of focusing his appearances and statements on a small group of voters who are still undecided. These could likely have a major impact on the outcome of the US election.

One of the allies, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s not that he’s taking steps backwards. But it can be done better.” Most recently, one of his oldest friends, the casino mogul and major donor Steve Wynn, is said to have spoken to his conscience. With the note: Trump would currently be missing the point.

Concerns are also growing among Republican leaders that Trump is making life difficult for himself during the election campaign. Opposite incumbent Joe Biden The 78-year-old was on top and seemed to make many of the right decisions. But the wind has changed: on the one hand because of the two assassination attempts on Trump, but also as a result of Biden’s backtracking Republicans gave Harris a new opponent who is seen as tougher.

Trump relies on conspiracy theories: Dangerous closeness to Loomer and ex-campaign manager

Trump himself is said to have expressed privately several times how upset he was about the personnel change Democrats is. Since then, the impulsive ex-president has changed, and with him his campaign. He has returned to conspiracy theories and hate speech and is open to voices that represent “a more permissive approach,” as the article says.

This refers, for example, to the activist Laura Loomer, known for her right-wing extremist and Islamophobic views, and his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The lobbyist left Trump’s orbit in 2021 – at that time, the wife of an important donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Trump and Swift: Hate mail against pop singer worries allies, according to report

Trump himself – his supporters fear – is said to have done himself no favors with his statements about migrants supposedly eating pets in the small US town of Springfield in Ohio, as well as with the accusation that if he loses the election, the blame would also lie with Jews voters. There was apparently no applause among his campaign staff for his all-caps post “I hate Taylor Swift” on his Truth Social network.

According to an ally, the written outburst of emotion in four words is probably a reaction to a survey about the pop singer’s great influence on the election campaign. Swift openly expressed her support for the Democrat after the TV debate between Harris and Trump a few weeks ago.

Not optimal interaction for a presidential candidate: His ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and the influencer Laura Loomer, known for her conspiracy theories, are said to be seeking closeness to Donald Trump. © IMAGO / MediaPunch, IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Trump and the election campaign: “His team doesn’t feel like they can control him”

According to the Washington Post (Article behind paywall) Trump’s advisors fear, after the anti-Swift post, particularly negative effects on female voters. However, the capital newspaper quotes an unspecified Trump confidant as saying: “The principle is that 96 percent of his election campaign belongs to him.” And further: “It doesn’t even say: ‘Let Trump be Trump.’ It says, ‘Let Trump be unattended at all times.’ They just feel like, we can’t control him, so we hope he wins anyway.”

The post spoke to nine helpers, advisors and other people who are familiar with the situation. Overall, his team remains optimistic that Trump will ultimately win the tight race before the US election. Among other things, because they expect that topics such as the economy and migration will play an important role and that their candidate will score points there.

Trump and the controversies: “People are overwhelmed by following politics”

Loud New York Times (Article behind paywall) Many citizens also seem to be tired of the almost non-stop controversies that come with a Trump election campaign. Some strategists perceive the nation to be shrugging off “the onslaught of chaos” and even wishing to eliminate the election campaign altogether. Apparently there is oversaturation in many places.

“We’re bombarded with wild stories every news cycle,” explains longtime Republican strategist David Kochel: “It’s overwhelming people’s ability to follow politics. You can’t keep up with everything, so a lot of people just tune out.”

This is exactly what Don Bacon fears. The Republican represents a district in Nebraska where Biden beat Trump in 2020. The Democrats currently seem to have better cards here. That’s why Bacon is said to have begged Trump’s campaign team to focus on issues such as inflation, the threat of war in the Middle East and Harris’ liberal policies.

Trump about to return to the White House? Provocations against Biden and Harris leave many people cold

Will Trump listen to him? In a way, perhaps the most controversial politician in US history should reinvent himself. His former magic seems to have evaporated.

Just as an entertainer who produces headlines en masse, he will hardly achieve his goal. According to the, it shows that his recent provocations against Biden and Harris, whom he accused of “communist, left-wing rhetoric,” hardly met with any response Times also that after three election cycles in which Trump dominated the news with his sensationalism, citizens have long since become accustomed to his style. As a result, he can hardly win new voters this way. The only question is whether Trump will also recognize this in time from the Republicans’ perspective. And somehow get the curve. (mg)