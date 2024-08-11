New York, United States.- Former President Donald Trump reportedly used a slur to describe Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during at least two private conversations. His campaign denies it.

The New York Times cited two people who heard Trump call Harris a “bitch” on separate occasions. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private.

“That is not the language President Trump has used to describe Kamala and it is not how the campaign would characterize her,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in response.

Trump, a Republican, has a history of making disparaging remarks about women and his political opponents. He has called Harris and other women, including 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, “disgusting” and bragged about groping women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

He said Carly Fiorina, one of his rivals for the Republican nomination in 2016, had a “horse face” during a campaign debate. Last month, Trump falsely said Harris – who is black and of Asian descent – had misled voters about her race.

Trump has called E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of raping her, a “crazy woman” who made up “a fraudulent and false story” to sell an autobiography. A New York jury found Trump liable for sexual assault, but not rape, in a civil case brought by Carroll.

Trump has also directed disparaging remarks toward men who have challenged him. He called Florida Sen. Marco Rubio “half Marco,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “lying Ted,” and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush “low-energy Jeb.”