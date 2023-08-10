Donald Trump’s personal assistant Waltine Nauta pleaded not guilty Thursday to the new charges. who is accused of allegedly helping the former president hide the classified documents that he had in his Florida home after leaving the Banking House.

Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, the administrator of the Mar-a-Lago club, where the former president (2017-2021) has his residence in Florida, appeared before Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in federal court in Fort Pierce, about 200 kilometers from Miami, where the case for the documents classified as secret is based.

De Oliveira’s arraignment, who is out on bail, was postponed to August 15 because he was unable to present yet a local attorney to represent him as required by Florida law.

The former president arrived in Washington on his personal plane.

Trump was also subpoenaed, but requested permission to be represented by his lawyers. In a document dated August 4, he pleaded not guilty to the three new charges added to the 37 that special prosecutor Jack Smith had already filed against him.

The charges facing Nauta and De Oliveira include making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate or conceal documents.

A handful of Trump supporters gathered at the gates of the Fort Pierce courthouse on Thursday carrying banners calling for the imprisonment of US President Joe Biden, the Democrat, and shouting against the government and the media. communication.

The number of journalists was much higher, despite the fact that it was known that Trump was not going to be present.

The charges facing Donald Trump

The former president, who is campaigning to return to the Banking House in 2025, has pleaded not guilty in the three criminal cases in which he is charged for now, which he considers politically motivated and “interference” by the Government in the justice system to hinder his electoral campaign.

In addition to the case in Fort Pierce for the classified documents, he is accused in a federal court in Washington for his role in the capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and in a district court in Manhattan (New York) for alleged accounting irregularities. to hide payments to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence in 2016.

To these cases could be added a fourth criminal charge in Georgia, where Trump is expected at any moment to be indicted by a grand jury for his alleged efforts to rig the election outcome in this key battleground state in 2020.

Protesters outside the courthouse where Trump was arraigned a week ago.

On July 27, special prosecutor Jack Smith accused De Oliveira and added new charges to the files of Trump and Nauta, which is why they should be before the judge again this Thursday.

De Oliveira, of Portuguese origin, is free on bail after being indicted on July 31 for allegedly requesting the deletion of footage from Mar-a-Lago’s security cameras that investigators in the case had claimed.

The new charges against Trump are one for “deliberate withholding of national defense information” and two additional charges of “obstruction,” related to alleged attempts to remove surveillance video footage in the summer of 2022.

Trump is the clear favorite to win the Republican primaries in 2024 and thus compete with Biden

The first 37 criminal charges are related to repeatedly refusing to return hundreds of documents containing classified information, from nuclear secrets to US defense capabilities, and trying in various ways to thwart government efforts to recover the documents.

Despite his problems with the law, Trump is the clear favorite to win the Republican primaries in 2024 and thus compete with Biden for the White House in November of that same year.

According to a national survey published this Thursday by the company CygnalTrump has a 53% voting intention ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries, followed by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 11% and in third place the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, with 10%.

EFE