Donald Trump should go into the US presidential election in November relaxed, because he is ahead of Biden in the decisive states.

Washington DC – In his political career, the former US President Donald Trump to be surrounded by a guardian angel. At the moment, nothing seems to be harming him – and the presidential elections in November 2024 are getting closer and closer. Despite a conviction and several trials against him, the republican Trump versus incumbent Joe Biden in states that are likely to decide the outcome of the election.

Despite conviction: Trump can be happy about lead in swing states

The so-called “swing states” are states that are divided between Republicans and Democrats are contested. While in many states of the USA traditionally there is a preference towards one of the parties, these states can tip at any time.

Therefore, the outcome of the election in the “swing states” usually decides the outcome of the entire election. The “swing states” are Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

In a new survey by the Ipsos polling institute, in which a total of 2,225 people were interviewed between June 4 and 12, Trump is leading in these states. While in the swing states 37 percent would choose Trump, 35 percent of voters would vote for Biden. Another 6 percent said they would vote for the independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 15 percent said they did not know who they would vote for.

Trump leads in polls: Despite conviction, the former president is ahead in swing states

Without the option to vote for other candidates, Trump’s lead over Biden increased by another one percentage point. 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump. For Biden, the figure was 47 percent. 3 percent of respondents wanted to skip the question.

The participants who had previously stated that they wanted to vote for either Kennedy or another candidate were surveyed again, along with the participants who had stated that they did not want to vote at all or did not know whether they would vote. The options: Trump, Biden, or skip the question. On this question, Trump received 48 percent of the votes. Biden remained at 43 percent. 9 percent wanted to skip the question.

Poll shows Trump with big lead: Former president celebrates 10-point lead

However, the Ipsos poll is not the only one in which Trump is ahead of Biden. The poll by the polling institute Rasmussen Reports also sees an even larger lead for Trump – at the national level. According to the poll, 46 percent of voters would choose Trump, while only 36 percent would choose Biden.

The Rasmussen Reports poll is one of the most important before the US elections. Trump himself published the poll on his social media platform “Truth Social” with a graphic. The headline: “Trump crushes Biden with a 10-point lead.” (bb)