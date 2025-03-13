The president of the United States, Donald Trumphas left open the possibility of meeting with Vladimir Putin at a key moment for the conflict in Ukraine. During a meeting at the White House with NATO general, Mark Rutte, the … The president said that “he would love” to speak with his Russian counterpart and that “many details of a final agreement” on the war have already been discussed.

The statement comes in a context of intense diplomatic negotiations and an initial Russian acceptance of the high fire proposed by Washington. A few moments before, Putin, in Moscow, said he accepted the terms of the cessation of hostilities proposed by the United States and tax on Ukraine despite the resistance of its president, Volodimir Zelenski.

Trump’s tone when referring to Putin contrasted with the coldness with which he has recently treated Volodimir Zelenski. The last visit of the Ukrainian president to the White House was marked by a calamitous discussion in the Oval Office, which ended with Trump throwing to the street and demanding economic concessions in exchange for military aid.

With Putin, on the other hand, the tone has been more respectful. “We have had very serious conversations with Putin and others,” Trump said, suggesting that the dialogue with Kremlin is moving forward in the direction he considers appropriate. The American president has called Zelenski, who has been in power since 2019, dictator, but Eye has done the same with Putin, which he commands in his country since 2000.

“I hope Russia does the right thing”

The US president stressed that “he hopes Russia does the right thing” in reference to the acceptance of the high fire and said that Washington is “receiving information that things are going well in Russia.” However, it made it clear that the conflict must be resolved soon. “We want him to stop,” he said. “It is a tremendous cost for the United States and other countries.”

Trump has said in past weeks that he planned to see Putin, perhaps in Saudi Arabia, where peace conversations have taken place.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has hardened his speech on NATO and has demanded that European allies increase their contributions. At the meeting with Rutte, he insisted that his pressure has strengthened the Atlantic Alliance. “NATO became much stronger thanks to my actions,” he said. He also took the moment to launch a message to the countries that contribute less to joint military spending, including Spain, which with 1.29% of GDP remains well below the goal of 2%.

On trade, the president was blunt by reiterating his protectionist policy. “I will not give in absolute with the tariffs,” he said, in reference to his recent measures against Europe and China. This position has generated tension with historical allies, but Trump defends it as a necessary strategy to protect the US economy.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, the Kremlin has insisted that any agreement must include guarantees for Russia. In this sense, the possibility of a direct encounter with Trump could mark a turning point in the crisis.