Washington (Reuters)

An FBI official confirmed yesterday that former US President Donald Trump has agreed to attend an interview with the bureau, which is continuing its investigation into the attempted assassination of the former president on July 13.

Trump has agreed to an interview that “will be consistent with any interview we do with victims,” Kevin Rogic, the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said at a news briefing. “We want to get his perspective,” he added.

FBI officials said during a briefing yesterday that they had not yet determined a motive for Thomas Crooks, 20, who was shot and killed by a Secret Service agent after he fired at Trump. But they said he had conducted online searches of previous mass shootings, improvised explosive devices and the attempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister last May.