Washington.- Former President Donald J. Trump has agreed to be questioned by the FBI as part of its investigation into the motives of a 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, FBI officials announced Monday.

“We want to get his perspective on what he saw, just like any other witness,” Kevin Rojek, the bureau’s Pittsburgh field office chief, said on a call with reporters.

“This is a standard interrogation of a victim, like the ones we do.”

Trump supporters have criticized Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, for telling the House committee that investigators have not determined the cause of the former president’s minor ear injury.

At the end of the week, the FBI offered its most definitive explanation yet, saying it was a bullet or a fragment of one, it reiterated in a statement on Monday.

The bureau provided a more comprehensive, if incomplete, description of the perpetrator, Thomas Crooks, as a friendless loner who carefully concealed from his parents more than two dozen online purchases of guns and explosives using an alias.

His motives, officials said, remain unknown despite interviews with hundreds of people, analysis of his electronic devices and memory cards and cooperation from his parents.

Crooks, whom researchers described as “highly intelligent,” seemed less interested in partisan politics than in political violence.

He recently collected information on other assassination attempts, including that of Robert Fico, Slovakia’s prime minister, in May.

He also searched “how far was Oswald from Kennedy” on a search engine.

Crooks also searched for “power plants, mass shootings, information on improvised explosive devices.”

His interest in guns as a “hobby” intensified in late 2023, investigators determined.

Around this time, his father, who purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack more than a decade ago, transferred ownership to him.

His parents told the FBI they were not alarmed when hazardous materials and weapons components arrived at their home because their son had long been interested in science.