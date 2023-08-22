Trump agrees to $200,000 bail in election interference case

American politician, former US President Donald Trump agreed that he would be released on bail after a court hearing in the case of interference in elections in the state of Georgia. The TV channel reported CNN.

Trump’s representatives agreed to pay $200,000 bail, according to a broadcaster that has read court documents. In addition, a condition for the release of a politician to freedom is a ban on his contacts with any of the co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

Earlier, Donald Trump accused the current US president of trying to put him in jail for life with the help of fabricated cases. He resented the fact that the Joe Biden administration thinks they can get away with turning this into a leading political opponent.