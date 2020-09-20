D.he American government has postponed the download ban planned for the Chinese video platform Tiktok for this Sunday by at least a week. The Ministry of Commerce announced on Saturday that the decision was made “in view of the latest positive developments”.

Shortly before, Tiktok had confirmed that it was aiming for a deal with the American companies Oracle and Walmart. Accordingly, it is planned that Oracle will become technology and Walmart trading partner for the American branch of the Chinese company. “We are pleased that the proposal from Tiktok, Oracle and Walmart will resolve security concerns and clarify questions about Tiktok’s future in the United States,” said a Tiktok spokeswoman for the AFP news agency.

Trump gives the green light

President Donald Trump had previously stated that he had given the planned deal “his blessing”. Tiktok’s global business should be based in the United States and employ 25,000 people, Trump said on Saturday. “It will be a whole new company. It will have nothing to do with China, ”he said.

At first it remained unclear to what extent China’s approval is still required after Trump’s “fundamental approval” of the deal. The Chinese government had previously torpedoed a direct sale of Tiktok’s American business to the software group Microsoft. It introduced a new rule according to which software algorithms can only be sold abroad with the permission of the authorities.

Trump calls Tiktok a security risk because the app belongs to the Chinese Bytedance group. In his view, Chinese authorities could use the app to get data from Americans. With this justification, he laid the basis for the end of the app in the United States with two orders. In a first step, the app should disappear from the download platforms of Google and Apple in America, and then no longer work in the country from November 12th.

The messenger app Wechat, which is popular with Chinese-speaking users, will no longer be usable in America from this Sunday.