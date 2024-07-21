Trump Agrees to Debate Any Democratic Candidate Instead of Biden

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has secured the support of the Republican Party, said he is ready to participate in debates with Vice President Kamala Harris or any other Democratic candidate. He said this told CBS TV channel

“I don’t know who I’m going to debate with. But whoever it is, I’d like to debate,” the politician admitted.

Trump, however, withdrew his consent to participate in the September 10 debate on ABC, saying it would be better to hold the event on Fox News.

On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. She later announced that she would seek the nomination for US president.