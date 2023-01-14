A “mental patient” who “said being raped was sexy”. This is how Donald Trump defined Jean Carroll, the woman who accuses her of raping her in a dressing room of a New York department store in the nineties, in the sworn deposition in front of the woman’s lawyers. “She actually indicated that she liked it, okay?” the former president said in testimony given last October in Mar-a-Lago, the transcripts of which were made public yesterday, after denying all wrongdoing and saying he never having known the woman who would have completely made the story up.

At this point Carroll’s lawyer immediately pressed Trump: “So your testimony is that Jean Carroll said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by her?”. “Well, based on the interview with Anderson Cooper, I think this is what happened,” Trump replied, referring to a 2019 interview with Carroll on CNN in which the woman actually stated that she did not want to define Trump’s assault “rape that has so many sexual connotations” and which for many is “a fantasy”, while that was “an attack”.

Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation, after the tycoon insulted and offended her after she revealed she had been raped. Denying the allegation, the then president also said the woman “wasn’t her type.”

Carroll recently sued Trump for sexual assault as well, after the state of New York abolished the statute of limitations for sexual offenders. District Judge Lewis Kaplan yesterday denied a request from Trump’s lawyers to dismiss this new complaint by Carroll. And he also ordered the publication of part of the ex-president’s depositions, again denying the request of Trump’s lawyers to keep them confidential.

In the deposition, Trump appears aggressive towards Carroll’s lawyers, complaining that he “has to waste an entire day with your ridiculous questions” and threatening to sue Carroll and his lawyers “after this is over.” When asked if he has ever attacked or touched a woman without her consent, he replied: “I will say no, but there may be someone who lies like your client”. At least 17 women have come forward denouncing Trump for sexual harassment and assault.