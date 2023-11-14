Donald Trump against Kim Kardashian in a clash between politics and reality show. “You voted for Biden and now you come to ask me a favor?”, the former US president would have said to Kardashian who asked him to intervene for a pardon, according to what a preview of Jonathan Karl’s book “Tired of Winning” reveals “.

Karl, in his third book on Trump, reconstructs how Kardashian met Trump for the first time in the Oval Office in 2018 to discuss a pardon: Trump told her he would help her in exchange for her interest in convincing football stars to go to the White House. An invitation that no celebrity would have accepted. So, when Kardashian asked him for high-profile support for another clemency request once the presidency was over, he allegedly replied: “Hell no. You voted for Biden and now you’re coming to ask me for a favor?” In reality, Kim Kardashan never publicly declared who he voted for in 2020, but after Biden was declared the winner, he published a tweet from Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts.

Trump, meanwhile, has to deal with the accusations coming from the current president’s campaign. “On the weekend in which the majority of Americans honored our heroes, Donald Trump copied the autocratic words of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, two dictators against whom many of our veterans fought giving their lives, to destroy exactly the ideas not that Trump is now spreading,” says a spokesperson for Joe Biden’s campaign, Ammar Moussa, echoing the criticisms that many historians and commentators have made of the former president’s statements on Veteran’s Day.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump promised to “eradicate the communists, Marxists, fascists, radical left thugs who live like parasites in our country’s borders, lie, steal, cheat elections and will do everything they can, legally or illegally, to destroy America and the American dream.”

A message reiterated by Trump during a rally on Saturday in New Hampshire. “The threats from external forces are much less sinister, dangerous and serious than the internal threat,” the former president told his supporters, lashing out at “parasites”, understood as democratic adversaries, who would constitute a greater danger than Russia, China and North Korea, because “if we have capable, competent, intelligent and tough leaders they will not want to clash with us”.

For historians interviewed by the Washington Post this “is the language used by dictators to instill fear”, said Timothy Naftali, of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. And Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at New York University, recalls how “Hitler and Mussolini called people parasites to dehumanize them and encourage their supporters to violence.” “

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said that “those trying to make these ridiculous claims are clearly weaklings suffering from Trump Dementia Syndrome and fearing that their lives will be completely upended when President Trump returns to the White House. “.