That of the electric cars It is a very fertile ground on which Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will fight in the next American presidential elections. While waiting for a clear position on the second, what the former Tycoon thinks on the subject is quite clear: no to electric cars for everyone. Not a closed door to electric without ifs and buts, but a clear selection that can lead individual American citizens to choose whether to own an EV or not.

Trump and the No to Electric Cars for Everyone

Trump reiterated his position on the matter yesterday, despite having received the support of billionaire Elon Musk. MuskCEO of Tesla, who has made electric cars his raison d’être. “Elon Musk has supported me and is a friend…but I’m against everyone having an electric car“the words spoken by Donald Trump at the conference of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago and reported by Reuters.

UAW Union Backs Harris

Meanwhile, yesterday the United Auto Workers union gave its opinion approval Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States, providing a likely boost to Donald Trump’s rival in the state of Michigan. “Harris did something important for the working class, will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed”explained UAW President Shawn Fain. In this vein, Harris is expected to meet with UAW members in Detroit on August 7.