Trump against brutalism

It is always disturbing that the rulers get into architects and decide not a building that leaves their imprint, but the general style to prevail. Overcome the absolute monarchies, in our times it is a sign of autocracy. We saw him with Hitler and his beloved Albert Speer, who established, as Mussolini in Italy and then in Spain Francoism, a fascist style. Well, one of Trump’s first decisions has been directed against brutalist architecture. He has ordered that the new federal buildings (on others have no jurisdiction) are built in more classic style. He has not done it as mere opinion but in a memorandum Presidential on the same day of his inauguration, which follows another of his previous term. Both with political intention. It is part of the cultural war that is fighting.

Coincided with the launch of the magnificent film The Brutalistby Brady Corbet, masterfully played by Adrien Brody. Is inspired by the novel The Manantial (The Fountainhead) Ayn Rand, published in 1943, which was adapted to the cinema in 1949 with Gary Cooper as the protagonist, very cold war. Both stories deal with architects with a unique artistic vision that face a world that does not always understand their work.