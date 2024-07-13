Former President Donald Trump has once again suggested that US President Joe Biden take a cognitive test. In a post published on Friday (12) on Truth Social, the Republican said he could follow the Democrat.

“Joe should take a cognitive test immediately, and I will go with him and take it too. For the first time we will be a team, and we will do it for the good of the country,” wrote Trump.

In his message on Friday, Trump also advocated for the cognitive evaluation of all candidates for the White House. “And from now on, all presidential candidates should be required to take a cognitive test and an aptitude test, regardless of age!!!” he said.

Biden’s campaign in the spotlight

Biden is facing intense pressure against his candidacy after his recent appearances raised questions about his mental capacity. After struggling to form sentences and follow the thread of the argument in the debate with Trump on June 27, the Democrat made numerous gaffes.

Last Thursday (11), for example, at the NATO summit held in Washington, when inviting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to speak, Biden called him Putin – the dictator against whom Ukrainians have been waging a war since February 2022. Later that same day, in a press conference at the same event, the Democrat made a mistake again and called his vice president, Kamala Harris, “Vice President Trump”.

On Friday, the editorial board of The Washington Postone of the most influential newspapers in the United States, called on Biden to drop his bid for reelection in the November election. In a scathing editorial, the paper noted that Biden’s press conference at the NATO summit failed to dispel doubts about his ability to defeat Trump at the polls. “The best way to prevent Trump from reaching the Oval Office is to offer a strong alternative” to Biden, the editorial said.

On the same day, a group of donors who had planned to raise $90 million (around R$490 million) for Biden’s campaign decided to suspend the initiative. According to information from New York Timesthe decision is a protest against the Democrat’s insistence on continuing with his candidacy, despite strong calls even within the party for him to give up running.