Trump promised to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours as President of the United States

Former US President Donald Trump said that if he is re-elected as head of state, it will not be difficult to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

At the annual convention of American conservatives in the D.C. metropolitan area, Trump again pledged to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours of his re-election. He emphasized that this would not be a difficult task. At the same time, the ex-president refused to explain what his plan is, because otherwise he will lose the opportunity to implement it.

“You need to be president to do this – you need office and authority. However, this will be done within a day. Again, this would never have happened if I were president. This war must be resolved in a day, ”Trump concluded.

At the end of January, Trump announced the ability to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a day. Then he stressed that, being the President of the United States, “I could agree on the end of this terrible war <...> within 24 hours.”