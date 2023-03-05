Trump said that if he is elected US president, he will resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a day

Former US President Donald Trump, speaking at the annual conference of the conservative circles of the Republican Party in the capital district, again promised to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a day if he is elected head of state in the elections. The broadcast was hosted by CNN-News18 on YouTube.

I could have handled this situation in 24 hours as president. I would do it in 24 hours. To do this, you need to be president, you need powers, a position Donald Trump former US President

The politician said that it “wouldn’t be difficult”, but did not specify how he is going to implement his plan. The former head of the White House added that if he had told about this, he probably could not have done it.

Earlier, Trump, speaking to supporters in the state of Florida, promised to immediately call Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky if elected head of the American state. “I guarantee that I can resolve this issue … We will conclude a deal within 24 hours,” the politician said then.

Related materials:

The outcome of the conflict in Ukraine is more important for NATO than for the United States

Trump said that the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine is more important for the NATO countries than for the United States, although Washington allocates much more funds in support of Kyiv than the countries of the alliance.

See also Earthquake, over 50,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Unicef's alarm: "Thousands of children in desperate conditions" We solve problems for the rest of the world that they don’t solve themselves. They make us invest. We look at Ukraine, we are all so worried about it. But why doesn’t NATO spend as much as we do? Donald Trump former US President

The politician recalled that the United States allocated $140 billion to Ukraine, while NATO invested “only a small fraction of that.” He stressed that for the North Atlantic Alliance, the situation around Ukraine is more significant “because of where it happens.”

In early February, Trump said that the administration of US President Joe Biden should not send too much military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF). Instead, he called on the country’s leadership to seek peace talks. “Europe should do much more, because Europe is probably doing only a small part of what we are doing,” the politician added.

Trump could convince Europe to increase aid to Ukraine in ten minutes

The former US president said that if he won the election, he could convince European leaders to increase aid to Ukraine in ten minutes.

Trump stressed that Europe “needs to start spending money.” He pointed out that the United States provides protection in the current situation, while it affects European countries more than the United States.

Germany does not pay its share. Other countries do not pay their share, and the United States bears the entire burden. It is not right. You know, you can meet all the other leaders, I know all of them or most of them. In ten minutes, they would be willing to pay if you told them what they needed. But they don’t pay. We pay. And it’s not fair Donald Trump former US President

Earlier, the politician called on the current US President Joe Biden to seek negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Washington needs to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, while Europe should step up its aid to Kyiv, he said.

Related materials:

Trump says conflict in Ukraine could end in World War III

The former US president said that America is currently in the most precarious position it has ever been in in light of the conflict in Ukraine. He attributed this to the risk of using nuclear weapons.

See also Hurricane Fiona reaches category 4 and advances strongly towards the north of the Caribbean I think the world is in the most dangerous position. For us, this could end up with a third world war. Donald Trump former US President

Earlier, Trump accused the current American leader Joe Biden of having brought the world to the brink of a third world war with his weakness and incompetence. On January 29, the politician once again stressed his readiness to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict within 24 hours through negotiations.

Trump spoke about the warning to Putin

The former US president said he had warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that “Moscow would be under attack” if another country was taken over.

I said: “Vladimir, don’t do this, you know that we are friends, don’t take over the countries, because then Moscow will be under heavy attack.” Donald Trump former US President

Trump added that Putin probably didn’t believe him. The ex-leader also promised to “expel warmongers” and globalists from the US government if elected head of state.

Earlier, the politician expressed the opinion that Russia would not have launched a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine if he had remained in power in the United States.

Trump also said he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin more than American intelligence.