Trump says he will resolve the conflict in Ukraine before returning to the White House

Former US President Donald Trump said that he would be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine even before the start of his presidential term if he wins the elections. With a corresponding statement he spoke during the debates in Atlanta.

He noted that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict leads to “stupid and senseless” deaths. “I will resolve this issue – and I will resolve it before I even enter the White House,” Trump promised.

In 2023, the politician said he could end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected. Speaking about how exactly he was going to do this, Trump said he would meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.