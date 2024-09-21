The Democrat challenged the Republican to a showdown on October 23 on “CNN”; the vice president stood out in the last meeting of the two

The Vice President of the United States and candidate for the White House for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harrischallenged this Saturday (21.Sep.2024) the former president Donald Trump (Republican Party) to a 2nd debate.

“I will gladly accept a 2nd presidential debate on October 23rd. I hope Donald Trump will join me.”, published on your Instagram profile.

Trump, however, once again denied participating in a new debate. During a rally in the city of Wilmington (North Carolina), the Republican said that “The problem with another debate is that it’s too late. The vote has already started.”referring to the States that have already started voting by mail.

“She had the opportunity to do [um debate] with ‘Fox News,’ who invited us. I waited and waited and they declined. Now she wants to do a debate right before the election with ‘CNN’ because she’s losing.”declared the Republican. Trump had already said on September 12 that he would not participate in a new debate against the Democrat.

Node only meeting Between Kamala and Trump, on September 10, the Democrat’s combative behavior stood out. The Republican, however, claims he performed at his best.

The vice president’s insistence shows the Democratic campaign’s strategy of keeping Trump under pressure. The second meeting would serve for Kamala to reinforce criticism of Trump and highlight the differences between their proposals for the country. For the Republican, the debate could reduce the difference in voting intention polls with the Democrat, who remains numerically ahead.