In 1st debate against Kamala Harris, the former US president denied being responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, returned this Tuesday (September 10, 2024) to deny that he lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden (Democratic Party). The Republican debates with Vice President and candidate for the election, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) for the first time.

Trump has contradicted recent statements in which he appeared to accept his 2020 defeat, such as when he said that “narrowly missed”. Asked by journalist David Muir, from ABC Newsif he was finally admitting defeat, the Republican responded: “Did I say that?”. Muir insisted: “Are you now admitting that you lost in 2020?”. The Republican replied: “No, not at all.”. Said to have been “a sarcastic speech”.

The former president also denied being responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. At the time, supporters of the Republican invaded the headquarters of the US Legislative Branch in an attempt to invalidate Biden’s victory in the elections.

“I had nothing to do with it except when they asked me to give a speech. I showed up for a speech.”said the candidate.

The storming of the Capitol is a sensitive issue for Trump’s campaign. On August 1, 2023, he was indicted for allegedly inciting his supporters to storm the seat of power. The Republican has pleaded not guilty.

At the time, he was charged with three separate conspiracies: conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiring against the rights of Americans, in addition to obstruction of an official proceeding. Read the full of the process (PDF – 2 MB).

A possible conviction in the case could prevent the Republican from returning to the White House. This is because the United States Constitution determines that a candidate can only be prevented from running for President if he or she has been impeached or convicted of rebellion against the country – depending on how the case unfolds, the invasion of the Capitol could fall under this heading – which would make the Republican ineligible.