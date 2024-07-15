Trump Media: Stock Market Boom After Failed Attack on Tycoon

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp have literally taken flight on the Nasdaq, recording a pre-market rally of about 60%, which brought the company’s valuation to nearly $9.5 billion.



This sudden increase was triggered by the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life in Pennsylvania, which fueled hopes of his victory in the next election. This prospect could represent a significant advantage for the former US president’s company listed on the Nasdaq, which until now had shown a rather disappointing performance.

In detail, during the election campaign, Trump Media, operator of the Truth Social platform, had gone through periods of extreme volatility. The stock had suffered a loss of nearly 50% in the three weeks following Trump’s criminal conviction.the company’s largest shareholder, while in the first quarter, Trump Media had reported a net loss of $327.6 million, with total revenues of just $770,500.