Donald Trump met his supporters at an election rally in Orlando. Even after his corona infection, he shows little respect for the virus.

Update from October 13th, 9.25 a.m .: After a week and a half break Trump the Election campaign resumed. In front of his followers in Orlando in the state of Florida stated US President, he feels “so strong!” As observers had expected, he stages his infection and plays the risk of pandemic further down. “They say I am immune,” said Trump at the speech. “I can move in this crowd (…), hug everyone, the men and the wonderful women,” joked the 74-year-old. “I will everyone in this audience kiss. I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women (…). I’ll just give you all a big, fat kiss, “so Trump continue. How to be Personal physician Sean Conley had declared was Trump now several times negative on that virus been tested. Other data also suggest that “the president is no longer contagious ”.

Trump fears election fraud – mishap in Ohio fuels his claim

Update from October 12, 3:20 p.m .: Last Friday saw you US President Donald Trump confirmed again: “A rigged election” he wrote on Twitter. Shortly before, he had learned that in Ohio * more than 49,000 Ballot, that corresponds to 21 percent of the polling letters, to the wrong ones Voters were sent. The Ohio Secretary of State and the electoral board disagreed, however, that the elections would be bipartisan and fair. “It was a serious mistake that we are working hard to correct,” said the board. Each voice will be counted. Due to a technical problem, it was to the confusion came among the voters.

Breaking News: 50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election !!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

2020 US election: Trump fears postal voting fraud – Democrats worried

First report from October 12th, 1:50 p.m .: Washington – There are still about three weeks until the next one Presidential election in the USA. Much points to an exciting one November 3rd – especially because of discussions about possible Election fraud and the question of whether it is Donald Trump creates again, contrary to the Survey the choice to decide for yourself in the end.

It’s been heating for months US President* started discussions about electoral fraud. Above all, postal voting is a thorn in his side: his unsubstantiated thesis was “postal voting leads to massive electoral fraud”. millions Ballot would be sent to people who are not allowed to vote. Experts | contradict him.

But Trump has to come to terms with this form of voting, because in the Corona pandemic, which continues to rage in the USA, the fear of infection is particularly great among some. Many US states have the option to send by Postal vote* to choose, expanded. The Democrats criticize that Trump’s statements are fueling doubts Election resultto it possibly in the event of a defeat not having to acknowledge. They fear that the Republican candidate could become Election winner explain before the absentee votes are even counted.

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

US election 2020: Thousands of election observers should ensure fair elections

The Republicans are planning to ensure that the election runs smoothly 50,000 election observers to recruit. You are allowed to be in polling stations that Voting as well as watch the vote count. Provided you have been registered in advance. Then they stand as witnesses for a fair election. Also the Democrats* post 10,000 such volunteersas announced Trump’s challenger Joe Biden.

Then there are the independent election observer the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE), which are supposed to ensure regular elections in their member states. This year, because of the corona pandemic, they are only sending a comparatively small observation team to the US election – 14 experts and 30 long-term observers are planned. Like the news agency AFP reported, appreciates the OSCE however actually 100 long-term observers as well as 400 short-term observers working for the entire Electoral process are necessary.

In front of the polling stations: group of Trump supporters intimidate voters

Meanwhile, there is growing fear that Trump supporters will be considered unannounced election observers intervene in the election. The election officials do not want scenes like the one that happened in Virginia in mid-September. Back then, like the New York Times reported that according to a city official, voters felt intimidated by a group with Trump flags in front of one Polling station in Fairfax, where there was already voting, shouted “four more years”.

A few days earlier, Trump had on one rally in North Carolina urged its audience to observe polling stations and prevent fraud. “Watch that Steal and grief! ”he called to the followers.

In national polls, challenger Joe Biden ranks months before Trump. According to survey of Wall Street Journal and NBC News he leads after Trumps Infection with the coronavirus with 14 percentage points. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.