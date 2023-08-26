Washington (Union)

Former US President Donald Trump announced, after his release from Fulton County Prison, after being detained for a short period, that he “did nothing wrong,” describing, in an interview with reporters, the criminal case against him as “a travesty of justice.”

According to prison records, Trump was placed under arrest and detained in a prison for 20 minutes, where his personal data were recorded, his fingerprints were taken and forensic photographs were taken of him, according to the French News Agency.

Trump attended Fulton County Prison in Atlanta, Georgia, where the judiciary charged him and 18 other people with “extortion” and committing a number of crimes in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections in this key state that Biden won.

“What happened here is a judicial farce,” Trump told reporters as he was preparing to fly from Atlanta. “We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong,” adding, “What they are doing is interference in the elections.”

Trump did not specify who he accused of meddling, but he had previously denounced President Joe Biden and other Democrats, claiming that they were obstructing his re-election campaign, and after taking his measures, the former president was released on bail.

He added, “We have every right to challenge elections that we believe are unfair,” according to the American “CNN” news network.

The Republican billionaire published his criminal image yesterday on the “X” platform, in his first post on the “formerly” Twitter site, and attached it to the phrases “interference in the elections” and “no surrender.”

The post received about 40 million views and thousands of interactions and comments less than two hours after it was published, which is the first direct contact with followers on the platform that banned it on January 6, 2021, according to CNN.

And last Monday, Trump said on the “Truth Social” platform: “I will go to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, to be arrested by the left-wing Attorney General, Fanny Willis.” This is the fourth time this year that Trump has turned himself in to the authorities after criminal charges were filed against him, which are events that the United States has not witnessed before.

And earlier this month, Trump was placed under arrest in Washington, in connection with the case of attempting to annul the result of the 2020 elections. According to “CNN”, these cases could reach their peak next year at the same time that Trump is running for president. .