WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Ex-President Donald Trump has welcomed the Senate’s acquittal in the impeachment proceedings against him and declared that his political movement was only just beginning. He is looking forward to the “incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for our entire people,” said Trump in a statement on Saturday. “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to make America great again has only just begun,” said the Republican. “There has never been anything like it!” Trump thanked the Republican senators for acquittal. The Democrats tried to undermine the rule of law, he said./jbz/DP/mis