Not just the White House: Donald Trump also focus on sneakers. The day after being sentenced to pay 355 million dollars for fraud in New York, the former president of the United States, in fact, launched a line of athletic shoes. “I've wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said while announcing the launch of the new sneaker line the price of which will be between 199 and 399 dollars. “I have some incredible people working with me on things and they invented this… and I think it's going to be a great success,” Trump added at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. In his short speech Trump explained that the line – which will be called 'Trump Sneakers' – could be a way to get closer to younger supporters.

There are three models: a golden high top shoe decorated with a 'T' on the outside which is called 'Never surrender high top sneaker', a red laceless sneaker (T – Red Wavee) a white sneaker without laces (Potus 45). Sales of sneakers (the website where you can buy the shoes also sells 'Victory47' perfume and cologne) they have nothing to do with Trump's presidential campaign or the Trump Organization. The former president's name, image and trademark have been licensed to Cic Ventures Llc.

Sneakers directly associated with politicians, 'Nbc News' reports, are rare. There are a pair of Nikes designed for former President Barack Obama, but only one pair of shoes exist, and Under Armor made a pair for him with the presidential logo that US basketball player Steph Curry wore for a match.

For the sentences, the tycoon will have to pay a total of 450 million dollars

Trump, after being sentenced to pay 355 million dollars for fraud, will have to pay an astronomical sum for the civil trials in which he was convicted. In fact, if we add the 83 million to which he was sentenced, again in New York, for the E.Jean Carroll defamation case, the former president will have to pay a sum, with interest, which could be around 450 millioneven half a billion dollars.

A huge amount of money even for a billionaire, although the true extent of the tycoon's fortunes has always been unclear. Forbes, however, estimates them at around 2.6 billion and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at around 3.1 billion, with around 600 million in cash or personal assets. “We have a lot of cash, and it increases substantially every month,” Trump, who famously loves to boast about his riches, said during a deposition last year.

To pay fines and compensation, Trump risks losing between 16 and 19% of his assets and he could have to sell some of his assets if he doesn't find the cash, perhaps selling them quickly at unfavorable conditions, experts underline.

Not to mention that the effects of Judge Arthur Engoron's decision to ban Trump from running companies in New York for three years and his sons Don Jr. and Eric for two years will be felt, which will make managing the Trump Organization very difficult. in the next years.

To the money that Trump will have to pay for fines and compensation, we must add the mountain of legal fees: Last October, Trump himself admitted, during a rally in Iowa, that he has already paid $100 million to lawyers. Money that also came from fundraising committees, which in 2023 spent 50 million on legal consultancy, 30 in the second part of the year alone, when indictments for the former president began to pour in.