Entity is equivalent to the Ministry of Education in Brazil; the Republican proposed transferring the functions to the States

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, has proposed ending the Department of Education (equivalent to the Ministry of Education in Brazil) and transferring educational policies to the states, if elected. The statement was made during an interview with the owner of X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk, this Monday (Aug 12, 2024).

“If you give education back to the 50s”Trump said, referring to the 50 states, “Some will not do well. But they will be forced to improve, because the situation will get very complicated.”.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s (Democratic Party) campaign responded to Trump’s comments about closing the Department of Education, highlighting the passage on social media as a criticism of the proposal.

The campaign had already linked Trump’s proposal to Project 2025, a conservative policy plan championed by the former president.