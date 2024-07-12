Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

Sources familiar with the backstage of Donald Trump’s campaign revealed that the Republican candidate’s senior advisors hope that Biden will remain in the race, without neglecting the possibility of having to face another Democratic competitor. This coincides with the continued pressure on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming presidential election race.

According to sources who American media say have access to private discussions taking place within the framework of the “Republican” campaign, Trump’s advisers believe that he can beat Biden in the November 5 elections, even despite the legal problems facing their candidate, including the case in which he was convicted of criminal charges of falsifying accounting records.

The Republican candidate’s advisers believe that President Biden’s performance in the Atlanta debate that brought him together with Trump late last month seemed more disappointing than expected, and that his insistence on staying in the race increases the difficulties facing his campaign in securing the support of swing voters, in light of the close approval ratings of both competitors.

People close to the Trump campaign say that “Republicans” see that the Biden campaign has entered a state of “free fall” since the end of this televised debate, the first of two.

They stress the need to leave the political and media arena as empty as possible at the present time, to benefit from the media’s focus on any negative consequences of the Democratic president’s performance during his debate with Trump.

“You better get out of the way when your opponent is suicidal,” Republican politician Ralph Reed was quoted as saying, stressing the need to give the Democratic candidate and his campaign full scope to kill themselves.

The past few days have already seen a relative decline in the number of media appearances of the Republican candidate.

His advisers say they advised him to delay announcing his choice of vice presidential candidate on his ballot, lest it distract the media from what is described as the current state of confusion and panic in “Democratic” circles.

But sources in the Republican campaign warned at the same time against overconfidence and reassurance about the election results, which would jeopardize the momentum supporting Trump at the present time, stressing that there are preparations to deal with the scenario of the Democrats choosing another candidate other than Biden to continue the race, less than four months before the finish line.

Republican leaders confirmed that they would consider the Democrats’ decision to change the candidate competing with Trump in the presidential elections, during the Democratic Party’s general conference, as an “insult” to voters.

Republicans say hundreds of people at the convention should not be given the right to change the results of the Democratic primary, in which millions voted and decided that Biden would represent their party.

For his part, James D. Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio, a prominent Trump ally and potential vice presidential candidate, stressed that taking the step of changing the Democratic nominee would pose the greatest threat to democracy in the United States in decades.

At the same time, Republican lawyers announced that they are considering taking legal action to challenge any possible change by the Democrats to the name of their candidate.

A number of them confirmed that there are indeed opportunities for litigation in this regard, considering that they believe that such a change would be a “circumvention” of the laws.