An electoral projection updated this Wednesday (17) by the newspaper Economist points out that Donald Trump has a wide advantage against the current American president Joe Biden.

In national polls, the former Republican president appears with 46% of voting intentions, while the Democrat appears with 43%.

The poll also projects that Trump has about a 3 in 4 chance of winning the electoral college votes needed for his victory, leaving just a 1 in 4 chance for Biden.

Candidates need 270 districts to win the presidential race. Polls from Economist indicate that the Republican could win 312, against 226 for the current Democratic president.

In most of the key states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona), Republicans appear to have a comfortable lead, according to the newspaper. These six states (which together account for 77 of the total votes) will be decisive for the November elections.

In 2016, Trump won the support of five of the six. In the 2020 election, Biden won all of them.

The electoral projection of Economist has undergone major changes since the start of the presidential campaign in March.

On the first day of the survey (March 1), support for Trump was 58% compared to 42% for Biden. In the latest update (July 17), after the assassination attempt on the former US president, approval for his candidacy soared, reaching 77% compared to 23% for his Democratic opponent.

The method of preparing projections of the Economist takes into account each major candidate’s chances of winning in each state and in the overall electoral college.

The framework is being developed by a team of academics at Columbia University in New York. The forecast combines national and state-level polls with fundamental data on the state of the economy, historical voting patterns and the demographics of each state to predict the likelihood of various election outcomes.