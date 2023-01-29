Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021, said that DeSantis’ thinking of running on behalf of the Republican Party “speaks of lack of loyalty,” he said.

Trump considers himself preferred over the governor of Florida, who has emerged, over the past year, as the most capable figure in winning the Republicans’ confidence in order to run for the presidency.

Trump recently stopped in New Hampshire and South Carolina, indicating in press statements that he was behind Neil DeSantis for the position of governor of Florida in 2018.

“DeSantis would not have become governor of Florida without (my support),” Trump said in candid words, “and then added, “So when I hear about him running for office, I find that disloyal.”

And the former US president portrayed himself as DeSantis’ savior, saying that he would not have finally won the governorship without the support he received, and that his political path had ended.

Not only did Trump talk about support, but he was digging into De Santis’s handling of the Corona crisis, while Republicans and conservatives tend to oppose closures, and aversion to those who imposed health restrictions.

Former US President DeSantis blamed the closure of “Florida for a long time during the Corona epidemic,” while other Republicans did not do so, he said.

Trump added, “They are trying to rewrite history,” indicating that DeSantis’ circle speaks inaccurately about what he did after taking office.

Trump had announced his intention to run for the presidency two months ago, amid doubts about his ability to return again with the same momentum he enjoyed earlier.

Trump expressed his satisfaction with what he considered progress in the opinion polls, and he did not care about reports of the Republicans and conservatives around him retreating.

Trump’s talk comes from supportive opinion polls, while a poll conducted by Marquette University in Wisconsin revealed that a majority of Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump.

But Trump, confident of his chances in the presidential elections, faces several obstacles on his way back to the White House: