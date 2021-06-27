Former US President Donald Trump has admitted to being on good terms with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He stated this, speaking on Saturday at his first rally after leaving the White House, he is quoted as saying TASS…

According to him, at some stage he developed a constructive relationship with the Russian president, despite the US sanctions affecting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Trump also announced good relations with other world leaders.

“I stopped this gas pipeline and imposed sanctions. And I had a good relationship with Putin. (…) It’s good. It’s not bad. To be honest, I also had a wonderful relationship with President Xi. [Цзиньпином]until the virus hits us. (…) If you look at the DPRK, Kim Jong-un spoke very well, I got along with him, I got along with everyone, “Trump said.

Earlier, Trump spoke about his desire to lift sanctions from Russia. Despite the fact that his administration has imposed many restrictions on Russia, he “would be glad” to lift them if Moscow “pulls itself together.” The former head of state also noted that the relationship between the United States and Russia could be “amazing” and mutually beneficial.

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. It was planned to be put into operation at the end of 2019, but due to American restrictive measures, the launch date had to be postponed several times.