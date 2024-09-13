Donald Trump is still in damage control three days after his defeat in the presidential debate held in Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate held a press conference at one of his golf courses, located on the California coast, to criticize the progressive policies of the State and the record of Kamala Harris as San Francisco district attorney. The former president has focused one of the main messages of his campaign on illegal immigration, but this morning he briefly admitted that the situation has improved.

“Says [la Administración de Joe Biden] “The border is better than it was, which they did for electoral reasons. It’s not good, but it’s a little better,” Trump said at his golf course in the coastal community of Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. In early September, Washington acknowledged that illegal border crossings had increased slightly in August. Even so, the Department of Homeland Security said they are at their lowest point during the Democratic president’s administration, below 60,000 apprehensions per month.

Despite the fact that the number of apprehensions in the strip is similar to that recorded in September 2020, an achievement achieved with the restriction of asylum, Trump continues to describe the situation as the worst in history. The candidate claims, without proof, that 21 million people have entered in recent years. The figure varies widely among Republican politicians in the campaign. Some put it at eleven million.

“All states have become border states, and I am the president of the border (…) I hope they call me that because I will show them the security work we can do,” he said at the conference, turning his back on the Pacific Ocean.

The candidate repeated at the press conference some of the falsehoods that fuel Trump’s hardline anti-immigration message, such as that criminals and rapists have been released from mental hospitals and prisons by South American governments, such as Venezuela. The claims have been repeatedly refuted. This week they achieved a viral moment when Stephen Miller, Trump’s hardline immigration adviser, lost his temper when a Chilean journalist from NTN24 asked him if he believed the figures provided by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

He again attacked the Haitians who are in Springfield, Ohio, who entered the country legally thanks to the words Biden’s humanitarian campaign. “Some 20,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti have descended on a town of 58,000 destroying their way of life… The townspeople don’t like to talk about it because it’s bad for them,” said Trump, who now refrained from repeating that immigrants are eating local pets, a hoax that became a meme after the night of the debate. However, the candidate assured that he will deport Haitians “back to Venezuela” when his mass deportation operation begins.

Criticism of Harris as a prosecutor

Trump began his appearance by talking about the success of his golf club. “I have never advertised it because it is always full of very good golfers. It is a world championship course,” he assured the press. Located just 30 miles from Los Angeles, less than 50 kilometers, the president dedicated the rest of his speech to criticizing California and painting the most populous state in the country, with 39 million inhabitants, as a disaster zone full of crime, illegal immigrants, the homeless crisis, high taxes and excessive regulation. Among those responsible for this is, in his opinion, his rival Kamala Harris, who began her political career as district attorney in Alameda County (San Francisco).

“Kamala destroyed San Francisco and destroyed the state, which is the best piece of real estate in the entire world,” Trump said. The Republican, who is seeking to make a comeback in polls that are still very close, said that Harris, who became attorney general of California before jumping to the Senate, is one of the minds behind “sanctuary cities,” a policy under which progressive cities stopped making arrests for deportation purposes. He also accused her of demanding that the police be defunded.

Trump read from a piece of paper a couple of controversies that have marked Harris’ career as attorney general. He accused her of having defended and not deported Edwin Ramos, a member of the Salvadoran gang MS 13 who mistakenly killed a man and two children in 2008. The Republican also recalled the name of Rony Aguilera, a 17-year-old Honduran who arrived illegally in the country and received protection from the authorities in San Francisco to avoid being returned to his country. Five years later, Aguilera killed a 14-year-old boy due to a dispute between gangs. Both Aguilera and Ramos are currently in prison serving life sentences. California currently has a homicide rate below the national average, although other violent crimes have been increasing.

The Republican campaign has raised criticism of California, the great progressive bastion of the United States. Both Trump and his vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance (who lived in San Francisco for several years) have attacked the Democratic breadbasket, which represents 54 points of the Electoral College, one point less than four years ago due to internal emigration.

To counter this campaign narrative, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Thursday that toughens penalties for violent shoplifting. The new rule requires prosecutors to seek higher penalties for those who damage or destroy property worth $50,000 in the course of a crime. A similar law became obsolete in 2018, leading to a surge in the type of robbery known as burglary. smash and grabwhich allows criminals to raid a business and steal whatever they can. With his signature, the governor puts the law into effect until 2030.