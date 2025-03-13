Donald Trump openly admitted this Thursday that the negotiations on Ukraine go beyond a simple fire and include the redefinition of borders and the distribution of territories, a strategy that until now was unacceptable for both the Ukrainians themselves and … For your allies in NATO. In a meeting in the Oval Office with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, the US president made it clear that they are already being discussed what areas will be under Ukrainian control and which will be assigned to Russia.

«We have been arguing with Ukraine over the territory. Portions of territory that will stay and that will be lost … there is an energy plant involved. A very large energy plant. Who will stay with the energy plant, ”said Trump, confirming that the White House is willing to accept territorial modifications as part of an agreement with Moscow. This position could generate a strong tension with both European partners, who have supported kyiv with billions of military and humanitarian aid, as within Ukraine, where any concession to Russia is seen as an unacceptable defeat.

Trump confirmed that the control of the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia since 2022, is one of the key points of the negotiations. His statement arrives just days after Ukraine accepted a high 30 -day fire proposed by Washington, conditioned that Moscow also respects him.

According to the Secretary of State Marco Rubioconversations in Saudi Arabia include the possibility of modifying borders to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, Russia maintains 20% of the Ukrainian territory under its control, where complaints of repression, torture and forced deportations persist.

Trump insists with Greenland

The US president not only talked about Ukraine, but also took advantage of his meeting with Routte to press it with a proposal that did not leave margin to interpretations: the annexation of Greenland, territory of Denmark, also a member of NATO, is a strategic priority. «I am sitting with a man who could be key. Do you know what? We need this for international security, not only for national security, ”said Trump, justifying the need to control the Arctic Island in terms of global defense.

While advancing in conversations with Putin and takes steps towards a high fire in Ukraine, Trump has tightened his speech towards his European partners, demanding greater economic contributions and the assignment of strategic territories under the argument that the US cannot continue to hold global security in solo. With this position, the president reinforces his pressure on NATO and seeks to redefine the balance of power within the alliance.

Between a torrent of reproaches, grievances and demands, the president said, speaking of himself in the third person: «When Trump came to power, the money began to come [a la OTAN] As we had never seen before. Hundreds of millions, actually, probably about 600,000 million dollars entered, and NATO was strengthened from that point of view. And now we have to use it wisely and end the war ».

With Trump, it is not clear if it refers to the direct contributions to NATO, which are relatively lower, or to the expenditure in defense of each country, with the objective of 2% of GDP that countries such as Italy or Spain do not yet comply. When asked about these breaches and the possible expansion of the alliance, the president avoided giving more details.

Meeting with Putin

For the rest, at the meeting, Trump left open the possibility of meeting with Vladimir Putin at a key moment for the conflict in Ukraine. The president said that “he would love” to speak with the Russian and that “many details of a final agreement” on the war have already been discussed. The American stressed that “expects Russia to do the right thing” in reference to the acceptance of the high fire and pointed out that Washington is “receiving information that things are going well in Russia.” However, it made it clear that the conflict must be resolved soon. “We want him to stop,” he said. “It is a tremendous cost for the United States and other countries.”

Meanwhile, the Files of the G-7, representatives of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the EU, meet since yesterday and for two days in the tourist town of La Malbaie, in Quebec, in a meeting that used to be harmonious in the past. However, the relations between the US and Canada have deteriorated due to the repeated provocations of Trump, who has described Canada as “State 51” of the United States and has referred to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his “governor.”