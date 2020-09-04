Once again, the United States is freeing itself from the rules that govern the concert of Nations. On Tuesday, September 2, Washington took sanctions against the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Fatou Bensouda, as well as the director of the complementarity and cooperation division of the jurisdiction, Phasiko Mochochoko have been placed on the United States’ blacklist, as is the case with the leaders of dictatorial regimes or terrorists. Their assets in the United States, signatory countries of the treaty founding the ICC but which has not ratified it, are frozen.

Mike Pompeo made the announcement. “Today, we are taking action as the ICC unfortunately continues to target Americans,” said the US foreign minister. “We will not tolerate illegitimate attempts by the ICC to bring Americans to its jurisdiction,” he said. The administration does not want appeals to be brought before the court against American soldiers in foreign operations.

An open investigation against American soldiers

Last March, the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened an investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity for abuses committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan.

This position of Washington worries its allies. “The measures announced on September 2 represent a serious attack against the Court and the States parties to the Rome Statute and, beyond that, a questioning of multilateralism and the independence of the judiciary”, worried Thursday Jean -Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Foreign Affairs. For her part, the spokesperson for the European Commission said that the European Union “stands alongside the ICC”.

The United States has initiated a withdrawal from the WHO

This policy of the United States is part of a movement of distancing with the large international organizations which offends its European partners. In the midst of the covid-19 crisis, United States President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). More recently, Washington abolished its budgetary contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Last year, the United States exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which has helped strain relations with Russia. Even the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the target of Donald Trump, who criticizes his allies for not spending 2% of their GDP on military spending. On several occasions, recalls a New York Times article published this Friday, he suggested that his country could leave the Atlantic Alliance.