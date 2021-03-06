In the course of the investigation into the storming of the Capitol, a member of the administration of ex-President Donald Trump was arrested for the first time.

Washington – Federico Klein was part of Donald Trump’s political path from the start. He already helped in the 2016 election campaign and later filled a post in the Foreign Ministry. Now he has been arrested in Virginia. He is charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6th and attacking a police officer with a gun. This is reported by the renowned daily newspaper Washington Post. It is the first arrest of a member of the Trump administration in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Trump employee arrested: He was probably there when the Capitol was attacked

When the US Congress was stormed in January, supporters of the then US President Donald Trump broke into the building. At the same time, MPs there should confirm the victory of President-elect Biden in the November election. The intruders rioted, broke into offices and threatened MPs. The Capitol Police estimated that around 800 people had entered the building. Far more than 10,000 people were on the Capitol grounds. Federico Klein was also in the crowd, as FBI photos show.

The arrested ex-official resigned the day before the new President Joe Biden was sworn in. On Friday he was brought before a judge in Washington DC. The public prosecutor’s office wants to keep him in custody until the trial. The allegations against Klein appear to be well documented, as evidenced by the court records submitted by the Washington Post are present. Among other things, the Trump fan is said to have tried to pry open a door with a police sign and also attacked an officer.

Klein’s arrest makes it clear: There were Trump fans at the Capitol

Klein’s arrest is the most direct link yet between the Trump administration and the rioters and continues to take the wind out of the sails of some Republicans. Because some conservatives had tried to postpone the attack by ex-President Trump and accused Antifa without evidence. This contrasted with the fact that many people who were arrested in the course of the investigation described themselves as Trump supporters. Nevertheless, the arrest of Federico Klein is important: because his political affiliation is undeniable.

The security situation at the Capitol in the US capital remains tense two months after the storm. There are repeated indications that militias could plan further attacks. Lockdowns and security forces cannot give way for the time being. (mam / dpa)