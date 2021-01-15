Xiaomi is one of the companies (nine more) added to the blacklist from the US Department of Defense for alleged connections to the Chinese military. The Department of Defense says the list names “Chinese communist military companies”.

The direct consequence, according to the executive order signed by Trump in November 2020, is that no US company, fund or individual may invest in the listed companies. Xiaomi is listed in Hong Kong and the order could force US investors to divest their stakes in the Chinese manufacturer. In fact, Xiaomi’s shares fell more than 11% when the news was known.

Although connected and sometimes confused, this military blacklist is different from the Department of Commerce’s list of entities that, for national security reasons, has blocked Huawei, DJI, SenseTime, and other Chinese tech companies from any connection or business. with US suppliers. In any case, the damage for Xiaomi is serious.

Xiaomi has insisted on a statement that «is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a Chinese Communist Military Company« as described by the NDAA [Ley de Autorización de Defensa Nacional]. The company says that «is reviewing the possible consequences and impact of this announcement and will take appropriate actions to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders..

In addition to Xiaomi, the latest companies added include SMIC, the largest Chinese chip manufacturer. The motivation is the same, according to the Department of Defense: “We are determined to highlight and counter the development strategy of the Civil-Military Fusion of the People’s Republic of China, which supports the modernization objectives of the People’s Liberation Army by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and experience acquired and developed even by the Chinese companies, universities and research programs listed as civil entities ».

This same group includes the three main Chinese telecommunications operators, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, and many other Chinese companies where the Americans cannot invest.

How is Xiaomi?

As we said above and in principle, Xiaomi does not face the trade restrictions that Huawei does have, but your situation can be very complicated. Large technology companies such as Qualcomm will have to sell their stake in Xiaomi and although it is not prohibited (for now) the supply of chipsets to the Chinese firm will be complicated.

It was clear that Donald Trump was not going to leave the White House without making noise and Xiaomi’s addition to this blacklist for alleged connections to the Chinese military is another notch on his revolver. As usual, and as is the case with companies blocked for being a “threat to national security” without supporting evidence.

Some Chinese investors hope that President-elect Joe Biden tone down the anti-China rhetoric of the White House under Trump, but do not essentially change the current view of Beijing as a strategic rival. The one who must be fought by land, sea and air in a commercial war that ends up having a negative impact on the entire planet.