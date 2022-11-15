If the internal politics of the United States is confusing seen from the outside, this Tuesday the bet was redoubled. With the Republican Party poised to seize control of the House, ultra-conservative Missouri Rep. George Hawley called the election result a “funeral.” However, the Democrats, who have predictably lost that House and with it the position of spokesperson held by Nancy Pelosi, jubilantly celebrate the victory of one of their own as governor of Arizona.

It is a matter of expectations, but also of substance. Never before has this position meant so much. It will be up to her to put the last signature of that highly disputed state in the 2024 presidential elections, for which Donald Trump planned last night to announce his candidacy. The choice facing Arizona voters on Tuesday of last week was between Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who endured all the pressure not to certify the 2020 results, or denialist Kari Lake, a television presenter who she tore a page out of trumpism and became the former president’s favorite. Her name is rumored to be second in command to her as Vice President on the upcoming ballot.

When Trump’s Senate candidate, Blake Masters, ended up conceding during the debate that he had seen no evidence that the former president’s election was stolen two years ago, Trump immediately called him to lecture him. “Look at Kari. She is earning with very little money. If they tell her how her family is, she replies “the elections were rigged and they were stolen,” he instructed her. “You will lose if you are weak.”

Masters promised him that it would not be and redoubled his allegations of corruption, which he added to the “coladero” of the border and support for weapons. Both lost, although the result was so close that it took a week to prove it. “Democracy was worth the wait,” Hobbs tweeted when she found out she was the winner. On the contrary, his rival has not wanted to concede defeat. “The people of Arizona know a tall tale when they see one,” Lake tweeted.

the triumph of truth



What was celebrated this Tuesday in the United States was not the victory of one party over another in a southern and desert state. It was the triumph of the truth over the ‘fake news’, of democracy over insurrectionism and of good manners over the bullying. Like Trump, Lake used the media and journalists as a punching bag with which he heated up his supporters. He continually frightened them with “the invasion” of the border, threatened not to recognize the results if they did not give him victory, promised to change the electoral laws to make it more difficult for minorities to vote, harangued the masses with “sticking a dagger” into the heart of “the John McCain machine,” a beloved late Republican senator, and cruelly ridiculed his rivals. He was an agent of chaos, and as such, sanity was at stake.

The woman who will be governor chose to ignore her and did not even participate in a debate so as not to give a platform to her ultra-right cackling. She preferred to reach out to all sectors of society, because “in a moment of division like this, what unites us matters much more,” she repeated.

His victory by less than one point may seem pyrrhic from the outside, but with rampant inflation, the energy crisis, chaos at the border and the traditional wear and tear suffered by the party in power during the mid-term elections, what has What happened is “a funeral” for the Republican Party, as the far-right representative from Missouri said, who, along with Trump and his architect Steve Bannon, toured the state to support her.