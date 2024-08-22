Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump addressed his supporters during a campaign rally held Wednesday in North Carolina, his first outdoor event since he was the victim of an assassination attempt a month ago.

Donald Trump launched an attack on his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The rally was held at the Museum of Aviation in Asheboro, North Carolina, amid tight security measures, including the use of bullet-resistant glass around the platform where the Republican candidate took the stage.

Trump, who has held about a dozen indoor rallies since the attack, has made it clear that he wants to return to outdoor events. “We’re not going to give up on outdoor events,” he told supporters at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 31.

Trump is expected to take the stage at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame, with his running mate J.D. Vance on the ticket. The museum released photos of bleachers set up to accommodate thousands of guests.

North Carolina, located in the south, is one of the few states expected to decide the outcome of the November 5 election.