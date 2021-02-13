Biden puts pressure on Xi on the phone

In his first Telephone conversation with China’s head of state and party Xi Jinping has the new one US President Joe Biden one US stance against China remains tough given to recognize. In return, the Chinese president warned him of a “confrontation” that “is definitely catastrophic for both countries and the world,” the state agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

In the conversation a good three weeks after taking office, Biden underlined his “fundamental Concerns about Beijing’s forced and unfair economic practices, repression in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly challenging actions in the region, including versus Taiwan“As the White House subsequently announced.

China’s President countered that Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang were “China’s internal affairs” and had to do with his sovereignty and territorial integrity, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency. “The US should respect China’s core interests and act cautiously.”

According to US information, both heads of state also spoke about the Fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the common challenges to global health, climate change and preventing the proliferation of weapons. Biden also campaigned for a “free and open Indo-Pacific”. China claims large parts of the controversial South China Sea, where the US is campaigning for the freedom of navigation with its navy.

For the Chinese New Year, which in China is welcomed on Friday night according to the traditional lunar calendar, the US President also conveyed his in the phone call with Xi Jinping Congratulations to the Chinese people. The call was on Thursday morning, Beijing time (Washington local time Wednesday evening).

The relationship between the two largest economies has fallen to its lowest level since diplomatic relations began in 1979 under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. Both countries are fighting a bitter trade war. The US is also restricting China’s access to technology. The course that is critical of China, however, finds cross-party approval in the US Congress. Biden had already indicated that he wanted to drive a tough course as well.

China’s president said cooperation is the only right choice, while conflict will hurt both countries. The US and China should work together, meet halfway, and avoid conflict or confrontation. Differences are normal. But it is crucial to deal with it appropriately and constructively and to respect one another.

Xi Jinping also spoke out in favor of “re-establishing” the various channels of dialogue between the two countries in order to promote better understanding and avoid misunderstandings. In addition to diplomatic channels, the Chinese president also mentioned an expansion of contacts in business, finance, law enforcement and between the two armed forces. (dpa)