North Carolina, United States.- Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Ukrainian leader Voldymyr Zelensky of refusing to “reach an agreement” to end his country’s war with Russia.

“We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky,” the Republican candidate for the White House said during a rally in North Carolina.

“Every time he came to our country, he left with $60 billion,” Trump added, describing the Ukrainian president as “probably the best salesman on Earth.” “What’s left for him now?” he mocked.

“The country is absolutely devastated.”

Trump, who is very critical of Washington’s aid to kyiv, had been asked to meet Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. But the American press dismisses this. It says Trump did not appreciate Zelensky’s interview with The New Yorker magazine, in which the Ukrainian president said he believes the 78-year-old Republican “does not really know how to stop the war.” Trump’s comments came shortly after Zelensky accused Russia at the UN of plotting potentially catastrophic attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Trump said in early September that he had a plan to end the war, but would only reveal it if he wins the US presidential election on November 5.