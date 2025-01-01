The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has been indirectly attributed to foreign immigrants, without providing evidence, the accident that left ten dead this Wednesday in New Orleans. He did so before expressing his condolences to the victims and offering the support of his Administration, which will take power on January 20.

“When I say that the criminals coming are much worse than the criminals we have in our country that statement is constantly refuted by Democrats and the ‘Fake News Media’, but it turns out to be true. Our country’s crime rate is at levels never seen before“Trump indicated in a publication on the Truth Social social network.

That has been the previous introduction to his condolences for the New Year’s tragedy in New Orleans: “Our thoughts are with all the innocent victims and their loved ones.including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. “The Trump Administration will fully support the city of New Orleans as we investigate this act of pure evil.”

In statements from Wilmington, Delaware, US President Joe Biden He did not want to confirm if the suspect in the accident, who was driving a Ford van with Texas plates, He had crossed the border with Mexico days before, an unconfirmed rumor that has spread on social networks.

The FBI has been particularly quick to take the lead in investigating what it believes to be It could be a “terrorist act.” The mass accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. local time on the central and crowded Bourbon Street, which was packed with people celebrating the New Year.