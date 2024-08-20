Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris of avoiding a TV debate. Harris’ campaign repeatedly referred to the planned debate on September 10.

Washington, DC – Kamala Harristhe presidential candidate of the Democratsis said not to want to take part in the TV duel on 4 September. The alleged Donald Trumppresidential candidate of the republicanon his social network Truth Social on Monday evening. He wrote that Harris had just announced that she would not participate in the debate on FoxNews will attend on September 4th.

He continued: “I am not surprised by this development,” saying he had the feeling she knew it would be difficult for her to defend her policies. Trump listed a number of examples, including the controversial oil and gas extraction method fracking, which Harris opposed for the state of Pennsylvania, and again raged about the “TERRIBLE performance” at the US border, which “allowed criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists to pour into our country completely unchecked.”

US election campaign: Trump accuses Harris of not wanting to participate in TV debate

Instead of the debate on September 4, he will now participate in a “tele-town hall moderated by Sean Hannity,” Trump wrote. The event, at which viewers can also ask questions to the Republican candidate, is scheduled to take place on FoxNews will be broadcast. Trump announced that further details would follow.

After a tug-of-war, there will be at least one TV debate between Harris and Trump. (Archive photo) © Paul Sancya/Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

Harris’ team has not yet commented on Trump’s allegations. However, the Harris campaign had previously indicated that the Democratic frontrunner would not be present at the debate on FoxNews Last week, Harris’ team said she will participate in two TV presidential debates. The TV station ABCNews already confirmed a TV duel for September 10.

TV duel in the USA: Trump and Harris debate on September 10 on ABC News

In case Donald Trump actually appears on September 10 to debate with Harris, the Harris campaign also announced a TV duel between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance for October 1. The public dispute over the debate dates began after US President Joe Biden after his disastrous television appearance, he dropped out of the race for office.

Trump had initially cancelled the second debate with Biden planned for September 10 and instead opted for a TV duel on the Trump-friendly TV channel FoxNews Only a week and a half ago, Trump canceled the first debate on ABCNews to. (fmu)