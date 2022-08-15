Trump writes about last week’s raid on his social media platform The Truth Social that three passports, one of which has expired, were taken. “Along with everything else.” The former president, who was succeeded by Joe Biden in early 2021, speaks of “an attack on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country.”

The raid followed suspicions that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking “top secret” documents with him when he left the White House. A Florida court on Friday released the search warrant and a list of seized items. The list includes 20 boxes of folders with photos and a handwritten note on which Trump pardons Roger Stone, an ally of the former president. The documents are also said to contain information about French President Emmanuel Macron. Passports are not explicitly mentioned.