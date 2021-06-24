Chinese authorities have destroyed existing evidence of the spread of the new coronavirus from a laboratory in Wuhan. This opinion was expressed by former US President Donald Trump in an interview with the journalists of the TV channel. Fox News, excerpts from which were published on Wednesday 23 June.

Trump said he was initially convinced that the new COVID-19 was spreading from a Chinese laboratory.

“It seemed quite obvious to me. I have stated this for a long time. I believe it was probably an accident. There are those who believe that this was not an accident, ”Trump said in an interview.

At the moment, according to Trump, the version of the spread of the virus from a Chinese laboratory is gaining popularity in the United States. He is also convinced that China “needs to be made to pay” for the damage the country allegedly inflicted on the world.

Earlier, in May, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee reported “circumstantial evidence” that a new type of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Later newspaper The wall street journal wrote that the illness of employees of the Wuhan Institute in November 2019 may speak of the correctness of the theory of the artificial origin of the coronavirus. The publication explained that the disease of scientists was difficult.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on May 25 that the United States is committed to exploring various theories about the origin of the new COVOD-19 as part of an independent international investigation.

State President Joe Biden the next day told US intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to find the source of the infection. In the report, he asked for special attention to certain areas that may require further investigation, including “issues on China.”

An outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread in other countries.

