Trump Blames Biden for ‘Most Embarrassing’ Intelligence Leak in US History

Former US President Donald Trump called the recent leak of classified documents “the most shameful” in history. RIA News.

He suggested that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, could be behind her. “The Special Counsel should investigate Biden, maybe he organized the leak?” he accused the politician. Trump added that he would not be surprised.

He pointed out that the incident was “the worst intelligence leak in US history.” According to the politician, the United States has never been so disgraced.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to The New York Times, the materials, dated early March, contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army. Later, the media reported that about a hundred more secret US documents were on the network.