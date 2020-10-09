American leader Donald Trump has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of not having a plan to fight the coronavirus. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Related materials Old cheerful Trump Protests, crisis and coronavirus. How can the most unfortunate president in US history win an election? Vice Lord of the Flies Another election race is underway behind Trump and Biden. Why is it so important to the United States?

“His fight against the H1N1 swine flu was disastrous. He had no idea what his own chief of staff was talking about. If Biden were in charge, perhaps 2.2 million people would die from this [коронавирусной инфекции] a much more deadly disease! ” – said the head of the White House.

Trump’s staff agreed to postpone the next round of debate with Biden until October 22. It is noted that the third round of debates was proposed to be held five days before the elections – on October 29, but this time Biden refused. In lieu of the October 15 event, Biden will answer voters’ questions and Trump will hold a rally.

Earlier in October, it became known that Joe Biden increased the lead over Donald Trump to 16 percentage points. This indicator became the maximum for the entire time of his confrontation with the current head of state.